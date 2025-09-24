CA Yunus invites US President Trump to visit Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday invited US President Donald Trump to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time, during a reception hosted by the president in New York.

Prof Yunus attended the event at President Trump’s invitation, as the US leader is in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly.

During the reception, he exchanged pleasantries with President Trump and several global leaders, including King Felipe VI of Spain, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UN Secretary General António Guterres, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

The Chief Adviser also held brief meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, according to his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.