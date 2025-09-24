Public security, balanced diplomacy top priorities, survey finds

A new round of public opinion findings shows that Bangladeshis are increasingly prioritizing law and order at home, while also expressing complex and varied views on the country’s foreign relations—particularly with India and Pakistan.

The PEPS survey, conducted by INNOVISION between September 2 and 21, interviewed more than 10,000 respondents across all 64 districts.

Using stratified random sampling, the study sought opinions on governance, law and order, elections, and voter behavior.

This was the second round of the survey, following the first in March, which had revealed cautious optimism but also concerns about political violence and security.

According to the latest findings, a majority of respondents identified security and effective governance as their foremost expectations from the future government, placing law enforcement and corruption control above economic issues such as price stability.

The demand for accountability has grown sharper, with citizens calling for stronger action against corruption and more transparent policing.

While expectations regarding both security and economic stability remain paramount, priorities have shifted notably between the two survey rounds.

Improving the law-and-order system has now emerged as the top priority, cited by 57.5% of respondents in Round 2, up from 52.2% in Round 1 conducted in March.

Conversely, the emphasis on commodity price controls, though still significant, has declined to 54.6% in Round 2, down from 71.2% in Round 1.

A striking trend is the increased demand for accountability and reform.

The expectation for reducing corruption in government work rose sharply to 36.9% in Round 2, compared to 21.7% in Round 1.

Similarly, the desire for reform of law enforcement agencies such as the police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) grew to 20.3% in Round 2, up from 13.5% in Round 1.

When analyzed by division, the results revealed notable differences.

Barisal (77.3%) and Mymensingh (66.9%) respondents prioritized law and order the most.

In contrast, Rajshahi placed the highest emphasis on both increasing employment (62.7%) and controlling commodity prices (67.7%).

Balancing India and Pakistan

Alongside domestic concerns, the survey highlights a complex picture of international relations shaped by identity, religion, and geography.

While many Bangladeshis favor maintaining good ties with both India and Pakistan, the intensity of preference varies.

Hindu respondents overwhelmingly lean toward India, while Muslim respondents display a more balanced outlook, often emphasizing the importance of maintaining relations with both neighbors.

Regional differences also emerge, with border districts showing stronger opinions on cross-border relations.

When asked about the desired relationship between Bangladesh and its two key neighbors, a significant majority favored creating good relations with both India (72.2%) and Pakistan (69.0%).

However, there was slightly higher sentiment for creating distance from India (13.9%) than from Pakistan (11.2%).

The survey also revealed striking differences when analyzed by demographic factors such as religion, gender, and respondent type.

These divides suggest that public opinion on both governance and foreign policy is far from uniform, reflecting the country’s diverse social and political landscape.