CA Yunus mourns death of Saudi Grand Mufti

The Grand Mufti died in Riyadh on Tuesday morning at the age of 82

Combination image of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh. Photo: BSS
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 10:44 AM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Head of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh.

The Grand Mufti died in Riyadh on Tuesday morning at the age of 82.

In a condolence message, the chief adviser said that with his demise, the Muslim Ummah has lost a towering scholar and a guiding voice of Islamic thought.

“His lifelong dedication to the service of Islam and his invaluable scholarly contributions will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. The Islamic world will feel his absence profoundly,” he said.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, who also served as the head of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta as well as the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League, was globally recognised for his erudition and leadership.

He began his higher education in 1961 at the College of Shariah, Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, graduating in 1965 with a specialisation in Arabic and Islamic Shariah.

