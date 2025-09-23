Yunus’ 2nd day at UNGA packed with back-to-back engagements

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will attend at least 10 events on Tuesday, the second day of his visit, including the inaugural session of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He will begin the day by attending a welcome reception hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

Prof Yunus will attend the inaugural session of the 80th UNGA from 9am to 10am.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed will accompany the chief adviser at the inaugural session.

In the evening (7pm to 9pm New York time), Prof Yunus will join a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

In addition to these engagements, Prof Yunus is scheduled to meet with the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), president of the World Bank and queen of the Netherlands.

These meetings highlight the significance of his visit and his active participation in global discussions.

On Monday, Queen Mathilde of Belgium met with Prof Yunus on the sidelines of an event at the UN headquarters.

Former British prime minister Gordon Brown also called on Prof Yunus.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva met the chief adviser as well at the UN headquarters.

Prof Yunus arrived in New York on Monday afternoon.

Music, memories and messages of peace filled the UN General Assembly Hall on Monday as the world body commemorated 80 years since its founding.

The ceremony was held as world leaders arrived in New York for the annual debate in the historic chamber, which was darkened and bathed in blue light for the milestone event.

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock recalled how the UN was founded in the aftermath of two world wars and “the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust”, at a time when 72 territories were still under colonial rule.

World at Crossroads

The signing of the UN Charter on June 26, 1945 “was a promise from leaders to their peoples and from nations to one another that humanity had learned from its darkest chapters,” she said.

Yet, “the hours indeed feel dark once again”, with crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and Haiti, alongside “unfiltered hatred online. As we mark 80 years of our United Nations, we are once again standing at a crossroads,” Baerbock told delegates.

At the General Debate that began on Tuesday, the annual meeting of heads of state and government at the beginning of the General Assembly session - world leaders make statements outlining their positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges.

Annalena Baerbock, the president of the 80th session of the General Assembly, has outlined her vision under the theme “Better Together,” emphasizing unity, solidarity and collective action.

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly comes at a pivotal moment to renew global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and shared action for people and planet.

This year’s high-level week highlights the urgency of delivering on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals and reinvigorating global cooperation.