Yunus to US: Bangladesh ready for fair, peaceful February election

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Monday assured the United States that Bangladesh is fully prepared for the next national election in the first half of February and the interim government is making "comprehensive preparations" to ensure a "free, fair, and peaceful" general election.

"The election will be held in February. It will be free, fair and peaceful. The country is fully prepared," Prof Yunus told US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and the US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor during a meeting.

Sergio Gor commended the chief adviser’s leadership and reiterated the United States’ willingness to support the country's efforts, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, including trade, South Asian regional cooperation, the revival of Saarc, the Rohingya crisis and the proliferation of disinformation targeting Dhaka.

The chief adviser sought continued US support for more than one million Rohingya refugees currently residing in Cox’s Bazar camps.

In response, the US officials said that their life-saving aid for the Rohingyas would continue.

Prof Yunus noted that the interim government has intensified efforts to revive Saarc, which has not held a summit in over a decade.

He also expressed Bangladesh’s interest in joining Asean, stating that integration with Southeast Asian economies could significantly accelerate the country’s development.

Besides, he emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties with landlocked Nepal and Bhutan, as well as with India’s seven Northeastern states.

“We can accelerate our economic growth through closer regional cooperation,” he said.

The chief adviser extended an invitation to Sergio Gor to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience.

Prof Yunus Chief arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon (NY time) as he began his official visit with the packed of meetings at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A commercial flight of Emirates Airlines, carrying the chief adviser and his small entourage, landed at John F Kennedy International Airport at 3pm (NY time).

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Tareq Md Ariful Islam received the chief adviser at the airport.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, first senior joint member secretary of National Citizen Party Dr Tasnim Jara and NCP leader Akhtar Hossain are accompanying the chief adviser as part of the Bangladesh delegation to the UNGA at the invitation of the chief adviser.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Nakibur Rahman is joining the delegation from the USA, a political source told UNB.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Principal Secretary to Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah, Principal Coordinator (SDGs Affairs) Lamiya Morshed, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam are among the members of Bangladesh delegation, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

Prof Yunus is set to hold a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA.

On Monday evening (NY time), Prof Yunus is scheduled to attend a high-level event on 'Social Business, Youth and Technology' which will be organized by Global Committee on Social Business for Sustainable Development Goals.

He will also attend the annual SDG dinner and award ceremony.

Yunus' UNGA speech on Friday

At the general debate (Tuesday-Saturday and Monday), the annual meeting of heads of state and government in the beginning of the General Assembly session, world leaders will make statements outlining their positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges, officials said.

The chief adviser will deliver his speech at the UNGA on Friday, said Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

On September 30, the UN will, for the first time, host a high-level conference on the situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.

Inclusion of political leaders

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said inclusion of the political leaders in Bangladesh’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is a welcome step, as it provides an opportunity to showcase the national unity before the world, regardless of political differences.

“It also offers our leaders a chance to bridge gaps and build understanding while spending time together,” he said.

By including the political leaders in the official Bangladesh delegation, the chief adviser has once again demonstrated his wisdom and statesmanship, Azad said, adding: “Let us hope this visit proves to be as successful as anticipated.”

With an elected government expected to take office in February, this year’s UNGA comes at a critical moment, Azad said.

In a world unsettled by multiple conflicts, he thinks, the forum can serve as a valuable platform for Bangladesh’s political leadership to strengthen mutual understanding.

“The plenary session on the Rohingya crisis following the UNGA makes the physical presence of our leaders all the more crucial for ensuring policy continuity,” Azad said.

Besides, he said, meetings with NRBs and business leaders could provide valuable insights for the country’s governance in near future.

The Chief Adviser is scheduled to return home on October 2.