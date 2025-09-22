Bangladesh welcomes recognition of Palestine by four nations

Bangladesh has welcomed the recognition of Palestine as a state by four influential nations—Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain confirmed the matter. On Sunday, while speaking to journalists at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, he conveyed Bangladesh’s position. However, no official statement has yet been issued on this matter.

Touhid Hossain said: “We have always been on the side of Palestine. We have been supporting the people of Palestine. We welcome the recognition by these four nations. We consider this good news. The recognition has now come from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal. This recognition is a step towards attaining full independence. However, the people of Palestine still have a long way to go.”

The adviser added that another influential Western nation, France, has announced that it will soon recognize Palestine as a state. If that happens, Palestine will have the recognition of four of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

It is to be noted that the foreign affairs adviser is currently in New York to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He left Dhaka for New York late at night on Friday.