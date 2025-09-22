Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh welcomes recognition of Palestine by four nations

With France’s announcement, Palestine will gain recognition from four of the five permanent UN Security Council members, says Touhid Hossain

Photo: AFP
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 03:47 PM

Bangladesh has welcomed the recognition of Palestine as a state by four influential nations—Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain confirmed the matter. On Sunday, while speaking to journalists at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, he conveyed Bangladesh’s position. However, no official statement has yet been issued on this matter.

Touhid Hossain said: “We have always been on the side of Palestine. We have been supporting the people of Palestine. We welcome the recognition by these four nations. We consider this good news. The recognition has now come from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal. This recognition is a step towards attaining full independence. However, the people of Palestine still have a long way to go.”

The adviser added that another influential Western nation, France, has announced that it will soon recognize Palestine as a state. If that happens, Palestine will have the recognition of four of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

It is to be noted that the foreign affairs adviser is currently in New York to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He left Dhaka for New York late at night on Friday.

Topics:

PalestineMd Touhid Hossain
Read More

EU parliamentarians express satisfaction with Bangladesh’s HR efforts

Foreign adviser: No one can prevent protests

Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Qatar

Officials: Bangladeshis in Nepal safe, will return home soon

Dhaka reaffirms support for 2-state solution to Palestine crisis

New UNHCR representative presents credentials to foreign adviser

Latest News

Edible oil prices to go up amid global surge

Islami Bank holds views-exchange meeting with African delegation

Who recognises the State of Palestine, who doesn’t, and why does it matter?

84 rescued, 3 traffickers held in joint BGB-RAB raid in Teknaf

EU pre-election team meets EC over parliamentary polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x