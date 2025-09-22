Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman departs for Malaysia to attend 14th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs’ Conference

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman left Dhaka for Malaysia on a four-day official visit to participate in the ‘14th Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs’ Conference (IPACC)-2025’ on Monday.

The conference, jointly organized by the United States Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Defence Forces in Kuala Lumpur, will be attended by chiefs of land forces from the Indo-Pacific region, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release.

They will discuss ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation, exchange views on addressing common challenges, and consider coordinated measures during regional crises.

Officials expect that this visit will further strengthen relations between Indo-Pacific countries and the Bangladesh Army while increasing the potential for mutual cooperation.

General Waker-uz-Zaman is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on Saturday.