Bangladesh, UK discuss scholarship opportunities under commonwealth framework

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK) have discussed ways to strengthen their educational partnership, with a focus on expanding scholarship opportunities and fostering joint research between universities of the two countries.

The issues were highlighted during a meeting between Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Abida Islam and Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) Annabel Boud in London on Friday, according to a message received in Dhaka on Saturday.

The two sides explored possibilities of increasing the number of scholarships for Bangladeshi students, enhancing support for current scholars at UK universities, and creating pathways for collaborative research initiatives under the CSC framework.

High Commissioner Abida Islam underscored the importance of education as a pillar of Bangladesh-UK relations and welcomed the CSC’s continued engagement in nurturing academic excellence.

Boud reaffirmed CSC’s commitment to supporting Bangladeshi scholars and deepening collaboration with higher education institutions.

Also present at the meeting were Mir Nurani Rupoma, first secretary of the Bangladesh High Commission in London, and Kirsty Scott, senior alumni relations manager of the CSC.

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission has long played a key role in enabling Bangladeshi students to pursue higher studies in the UK, with many alumni making significant contributions to Bangladesh’s development across various sectors.