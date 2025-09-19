Canada issues high-level alert for travel to Bangladesh

Canada has issued a high-level travel alert for its citizens visiting Bangladesh, citing protests, gatherings, rising violent crime, and fears of militant attacks.

The alert was published on Thursday in the ‘Travel’ section of the Canadian government’s official website.

According to the notice, travel to Bangladesh has been marked with a cautionary yellow sign, indicating the need for heightened alertness.

Meanwhile, travel to the three hill districts of Bangladesh has been marked with a cautionary red sign by the Canadian government.

According to the website, the advisory states: “Exercise a high degree of caution in Bangladesh due to possible demonstrations, clashes, and nationwide general strikes. The security situation could deteriorate with little warning.”

The advisory also highlights regional risks, specifically for the Chittagong Hill Tracts. It states: “Avoid all travel to the Chittagong Hill Tracts region due to politically motivated violence, kidnappings and sporadic ethnic clashes.”