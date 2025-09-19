Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Canada issues high-level alert for travel to Bangladesh

Travel to Bangladesh has been marked with a cautionary yellow sign, indicating the need for heightened alertness

Representational image of Bangladesh and Canada. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 09:30 PM

Canada has issued a high-level travel alert for its citizens visiting Bangladesh, citing protests, gatherings, rising violent crime, and fears of militant attacks.

The alert was published on Thursday in the ‘Travel’ section of the Canadian government’s official website.

According to the notice, travel to Bangladesh has been marked with a cautionary yellow sign, indicating the need for heightened alertness.

Meanwhile, travel to the three hill districts of Bangladesh has been marked with a cautionary red sign by the Canadian government.

According to the website, the advisory states: “Exercise a high degree of caution in Bangladesh due to possible demonstrations, clashes, and nationwide general strikes. The security situation could deteriorate with little warning.”

The advisory also highlights regional risks, specifically for the Chittagong Hill Tracts. It states: “Avoid all travel to the Chittagong Hill Tracts region due to politically motivated violence, kidnappings and sporadic ethnic clashes.”

Read More

Nahid: NCP won’t join any alliance, to continue political activities independently

Rizvi calls party members to remain vigilant during Durga Puja

Section 144 imposed in Khulna’s Digholia amid BNP rally tensions

Mounir Satouri: NY Rohingya conference aimed at political solution

ISPR: Bangladesh, US conclude Joint Air Exercise

No revolution without a revolutionary organization, says Fakhrul

Latest News

UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions

Nahid: NCP won’t join any alliance, to continue political activities independently

Wheelchair cricket vice captain Ripon wins International Icon Award 2025 in Nepal

Tamim gets councillorship for Old DOHS

Joty wants to leave a mark in Women’s World Cup

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x