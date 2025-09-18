Thursday, September 18, 2025

US, Bangladesh strengthen defense cooperation through Pacific Angel exercise

The exercise focuses on humanitarian assistance and disaster response in the Indo-Pacific region

US and Bangladesh strengthen defense and humanitarian ties through Exercise Pacific Angel 25 enhancing regional disaster response. Photo : Collected
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 08:47 PM

The United States and Bangladesh have further advanced their defense and humanitarian partnership through Exercise Pacific Angel 25, a seven-day multilateral program focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson joined senior Bangladesh Armed Forces officials on Tuesday at Zahurul Haque Cantonment in Chittagong to observe the exercise, which underscores the deepening cooperation between the two countries, according to a press release. 

The exercise brings together nearly 92 US and 90 Bangladesh Air Force personnel alongside participants from regional partners, including two Sri Lanka Air Force medical officers and the Oregon Air National Guard. 

Over the course of the program, the forces will jointly engage in training and operations covering medical readiness, air safety, engineering support, and disaster management.

According to the US Embassy, Pacific Angel 25 highlights the shared commitment of Bangladesh and the United States to defense cooperation and humanitarian preparedness, enhancing collective capacity to respond effectively to future crises.

By simulating real-world emergencies, the initiative aims to strengthen regional resilience, boost interoperability, and reinforce long-term security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

The embassy further noted that the program reflects Washington and Dhaka's enduring partnership in advancing regional peace, stability, and disaster readiness.

