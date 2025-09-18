Thursday, September 18, 2025

EU parliamentarians express satisfaction with Bangladesh’s HR efforts

The visiting delegation also praised the government’s engagement, openness to dialogue, and people’s aspiration to vote

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain meets with a European Parliament delegation led by Mounir Satouri, chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Photo: MoFA
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 08:56 PM

The visiting European Parliament delegation has commended the interim government for its significant endeavour in advancing the overall human rights situation in Bangladesh. 

The praise was made when Mounir Satouri, member of the European Parliament (MEP) and chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI), met Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, according to a ministry’s press release.  

He is leading a European Parliament delegation, comprising four fellow members of parliament, on a five-day visit to Bangladesh.

The visiting delegation, in particular, expressed satisfaction with the current human rights environment and acknowledged the government’s continued engagement, openness to dialogue and admired the people’s aspiration to vote. 

The delegation said that the EU will continue to support the democratic transition in Bangladesh.

The foreign adviser briefed the delegation on the interim government’s reform initiatives focused on upholding fundamental rights and strengthening domestic institutions to uphold democratic values and prevent future occurrences of human rights violations. 

He also reaffirmed the interim government’s unswerving commitment to international human rights standards, highlighting recent accessions to key UN human rights instruments, including the International Convention on Enforced Disappearances and the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture.

Foreign Adviser Touhid further outlined the interim government’s ongoing efforts to lay the groundwork for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 2026. 

While acknowledging the support of the EU to the Election Commission of Bangladesh, he extended a warm welcome to the forthcoming visit of the EU Pre-election Exploratory Mission to Bangladesh.

Building on the chair’s comment, one of the MEPs said: “Democracy is backsliding around the world. However, Bangladesh is moving in the right direction to uphold democracy despite many challenges.”

The DROI chair commended Bangladesh for hosting the forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar and applauded the government’s sustained efforts to provide humanitarian assistance despite limited resources.

In response, the foreign adviser underscored the importance of continued EU leadership in maintaining global focus on the Rohingya crisis and called for addressing the ongoing aid gap for humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas.

He further reiterated Bangladesh’s request for the EU to play a vital role in facilitating the early repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

The delegation is scheduled to visit the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar on Friday before leaving Bangladesh.

