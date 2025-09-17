Foreign adviser: No one can prevent protests

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that protests are likely, but he assumes this will happen because neither side has the means to prevent them.

His comments came during a press briefing on Wednesday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, organized to provide details on the chief adviser’s visit to the United Nations and in response to queries about how to handle potential protests against advisers abroad.

Referring to the recent incident in front of the United Nations in London, the foreign affairs adviser said: “Measures were taken regarding the London incident, and the reports that have circulated are not entirely accurate. For instance, the vehicle that was attacked did not carry Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam; he was in a different vehicle.”

He added: “We must understand that in Western countries, no one—neither us nor the host governments—can stop demonstrations, slogans, or street protests. The only requirement is to ensure the security of the delegation. I am not particularly concerned because the New York Police Department (NYPD) has extensive experience in such matters. Those of you who have attended will have noticed that vehicles are stationed roughly three car-lengths apart. I am confident that nothing untoward will occur.”