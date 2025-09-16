Ambassador Miller: Helping Bangladesh prepare for 'free, fair' election

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, has said that the partnership between Bangladesh and the EU is a strategic choice when it comes to human rights and the creation of economic opportunities at its core.

Ambassador Miller said the EU is helping Bangladesh prepare for "free and fair" elections and supporting reforms in line with the expectations of citizens and businesses.

"Our common goal with you is to build prosperity and act together to promote sustainable growth, mobilise investments, and combat climate change," he said while speaking at a discussion at the Foreign Service Academy on Monday.

The Association of Former Ambassadors (AOFA) hosted the discussion, titled “EU-Bangladesh Relations: Way Forward,” with AOFA President Abdullah Al Hasan presiding over the session.

Referring to his visits across the country, Miller said he wants to understand the needs of communities outside Dhaka and engage with people benefiting from EU-funded programmes implemented by Bangladeshi organisations.

"For me, it is very important to hear from the grassroots to know what is going on," he said.

The ambassador said Bangladesh is passing through an incredibly significant moment in its political history.

He said the EU is exploring how it can support Bangladesh’s transition to democratic elections and respond quickly to emerging challenges or requests for assistance.

Miller emphasised that the political transition offers a unique opportunity to strengthen respect for fundamental rights, restore democracy, and create space for civil society.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of creating a level playing field for economic operators.

Miller said he sees a strong commonality of ambition when discussing reforms in the EU and the transition underway in Bangladesh.

"You can certainly rely on us to remain committed to peace, partnership, and cooperation," he said.

Ambassador Miller reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to working with Bangladesh to promote stability and prosperity.

"Your stability is absolutely our stability, and your prosperity is also our prosperity," he said.

On trade, the ambassador said the EU is open to fair business and highlighted the need to work towards a smooth graduation from the LDC category.

Regarding investment, he said the EU is a strong partner, with its Global Gateway initiative focusing on boosting secure and sustainable links in transport, energy, water, digital, and telecom sectors—transforming the country.

He said the European Investment Bank (EIB) will double its lending to Bangladesh. "I expect this to happen by the end of this year. This fulfills the promise made by the EIB Vice President during his visit in January."

In addition, Miller said, the EU is using its budget to guarantee private sector investments from within Europe.

"We are exploring ways to give a real boost to investments. Our trade relations are wonderful, dynamic, and significant," he added.

He also emphasized the EU’s ongoing commitment to collaborating with partners on global challenges, particularly climate change.