Sk Bashir: Commitment made to purchase agriculture, energy products and aircraft from US

Commitments have been made to increase imports from the United States, particularly in agriculture, energy products and aircraft, in an effort to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries, according to Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin.

He made the comments on Sunday, while briefing journalists after a meeting with Brendan Lynch, assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, at the Commerce Ministry’s conference room.

He said that Bangladesh is seeking further reductions of the additional 20% retaliatory tariffs imposed on Bangladeshi goods in the US market.

The adviser explained that the US delegation arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit to finalize a bilateral trade agreement through discussions and negotiations on tariff issues. He added that the talks with them were held in a cordial atmosphere.

He noted that if Bangladesh can achieve its objective of narrowing the US trade deficit, there is a possibility of tariff reductions. At the same time, Sk Bashir Uddin indicated that a reciprocal tariff agreement with the United States could be concluded soon.