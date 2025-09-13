Chinese Embassy introduces new visa application guidelines

Chinese embassy updates visa rules for Bangladeshi applicants

The Chinese embassy in Dhaka has announced changes to the visa application process for Bangladeshi citizens.

A notice issued by the embassy on Friday provided detailed instructions to help applicants submit their visa applications more efficiently and conveniently.

Online application

Applicants must complete the online application form via the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre’s website at https://www.visaforchina.cn/, uploading all necessary documents as required.

Waiting for preliminary review

After submission, applicants must wait for the preliminary review results, which can be checked on the Visa Application Service Centre website. If the review indicates “correction needed” or “submit supplementary documents,” applicants must update their applications immediately and resubmit. If the result is “schedule a video interview,” applicants must arrange and attend a personal interview at the embassy at the designated time.

Submitting the passport

If the preliminary review shows “online review completed,” the application has been initially approved. The applicant or their representative must then submit the passport and other required documents, provide biometric information (such as fingerprints), and pay the visa fee at the Visa Application Service Centre. No appointment is required.

The notice specifies exemptions from fingerprinting for applicants under 14 or over 70, those who have provided fingerprints with the same passport in the past five years, individuals unable to provide fingerprints for all ten fingers, and those applying for short-term single- or double-entry visas (stays under 180 days) before December 31. These applicants may authorise others to submit documents on their behalf.

Visa collection

Applicants can collect their visas on the expected date indicated on the pickup form. Typically, visas are ready for collection on the specified date.

Processing time

Preliminary review results are usually provided within one working day of a successful online submission. After passport submission at the Visa Centre, regular processing typically takes four working days, while expedited processing requires three working days.

Agencies assisting applicants are advised to submit any required supplementary documents or corrections within three working days of a preliminary review rejection. After initial approval, passports must be submitted to the Visa Centre within two working days. Once received, the visa is issued within one working day. The embassy has requested applicants using agency services to follow these timelines to avoid delays in travel plans.