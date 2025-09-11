Thursday, September 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Biman to run extra flight for stranded Bangladeshis in Nepal

The special flight is scheduled to depart Tribhuvan International Airport at 17:45 hours on Thursday

File image of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 03:54 PM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate an extra flight to bring back Bangladeshi passengers stranded in Nepal after the suspension of flights earlier this week amid political unrest in Kathmandu.

"Passengers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines who were scheduled to travel on Tuesday and Wednesday from Kathmandu to Dhaka, but could not depart due to unavoidable circumstances, may avail themselves of the extra Biman flight BG374," the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu said in an urgent notice.

The special flight is scheduled to depart Tribhuvan International Airport at 17:45 hours (local time) on Thursday. All affected passengers had been advised to report to the airport by 14:30 hours, said the embassy. 

Biman also resumed its regular Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka operations from Thursday following a two-day suspension. 

"The regular flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:30pm on Thursday afternoon," Biman General Manager (Public Relations) ABM Rawshan Kabir told BSS.

Flights between Dhaka and Kathmandu were disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesda after the Nepalese authorities temporarily suspended all international operations in the face of escalating protests by youth groups demanding political reforms. 

The suspension left many foreign travelers, including Bangladeshi nationals, stranded in the Himalayan capital.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA)
