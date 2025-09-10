Dhaka reaffirms support for 2-state solution to Palestine crisis

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has reiterated Bangladesh’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine and reaffirmed support for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

The adviser made the statements when Chief Justice of Palestine Dr Mahmoud Sidqi Al-Habbash met at the State Guest House Padma on Tuesday.

He also stressed the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, accountability for the atrocities committed by Israel, and the need for lasting peace in the region.

The chief justice of Palestine expressed deep gratitude to the leadership and people of Bangladesh for their steadfast support to the Palestinian cause and underscored the importance of greater unity within the Muslim Ummah on this issue.

Dr Al-Habbash is visiting Bangladesh on a three-day official trip at the invitation of the chief justice of Bangladesh.