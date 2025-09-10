Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Bangladesh condemns Israeli military aggression against Qatar

Bangladesh urged the UN and international community to ensure accountability and expressed solidarity with Qatar over the unprovoked Israeli attack

The image shows Bangladesh-Qatar flags. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 03:34 PM

The government of Bangladesh has unequivocally condemned the recent Israeli military aggression against Qatar.

Such actions constitute a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, as well as of international law and the principles of the UN Charter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bangladesh called on the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant stakeholders, to take appropriate measures to ensure accountability and uphold respect for international law and the UN Charter. The country expressed steadfast solidarity with the government and people of the brotherly State of Qatar in the face of this unlawful and unprovoked attack.

The incident reflects Israel’s continued disregard for regional stability, international peace, and established international norms, the statement said.

“Such actions undermine global efforts towards peace and security,” it added.

 

QatarThe United Nations (UN)
