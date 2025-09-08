Durga Puja: Bangladesh to export 1,200 tons ilish to India

The government has decided to export 1,200 tons of ilish to India, marking the upcoming Durga Puja, the biggest celebration of the Hindu community.

The Commerce Ministry, in principle, has taken the decision of the “conditional” export of ilish to India, like the previous years, a senior official told UNB on Monday.

The ministry has invited applications from interested exporters by September 11 and the government has fixed $12.5 as the minimum price per kg of ilish export.

In September last year, the government approved the conditional export of 3,000 tons of ilish to India, citing the Durga Puja.