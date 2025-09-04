Gwyn Lewis: February election crucial for Bangladesh’s democratic transition

United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday and said the UN fully supports the February general election in Bangladesh.

“It is crucial for the country’s democratic transition,” Lewis said at the meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna.

They discussed ways the UN could assist in ensuring a “transparent, free, fair and peaceful” electoral process.

A major topic of discussion was the upcoming national election; Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

The Resident Coordinator reaffirmed the UN’s ongoing commitment to support the Bangladesh Election Commission ahead of the general election scheduled for February.

During the meeting, Lewis praised the strong cooperation between the UN and the interim government as they discussed a wide range of issues on Bangladesh’s development priorities and reform agenda.

They also explored avenues for expanded UN support to advance the government’s ambitious reform initiatives.

Preparations for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York and the Rohingya conference later this month were also reviewed. Both sides expressed deep concern over the sharp decline in international funding for Rohingya humanitarian efforts, which is already affecting education and other critical services in the camps.

Prof Yunus stressed the urgent need for sustained international solidarity and increased support to address the funding shortfall and strengthen Bangladesh’s humanitarian response for the Rohingya population.

Lewis reiterated the UN’s steadfast support for Bangladesh’s reform and transition process, stressing the organization’s commitment to helping the country achieve sustainable development and long-term prosperity.