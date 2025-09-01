Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jacobson: US doesn’t support any party, expects fair polls in Bangladesh

She said the US backs Professor Yunus’s interim government and the CEC in ensuring free, fair elections early next year

US Chargé d Affaires in Dhaka Tracey Ann Jacobson talking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner A M M Nasir Uddin at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 05:32 PM

US Chargé d'Affaires in Dhaka Tracey Ann Jacobson on Monday said the US does not support any particular party, politician, or election outcome, as it expects fair elections in an atmosphere of peace and security early next year.

“The US embassy or the US government does not support any particular party, but we do meet political parties to understand their platforms and their goals. We do not support any particular politician, but we do meet politicians to understand their goals, and we do not support any particular outcome. That is for the people of Bangladesh to decide, and we wish you all the best in doing it,” she said.

The US envoy made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner A M M Nasir Uddin at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

Tracey Ann Jacobson said she came to the EC with some of her colleagues to listen and to learn and understand, as there are so many rumours and conspiracy theories out there.

Noting that she wants to be very clear what the US government position is, the envoy said the US supports the interim government led by Professor Yunus and the Central Election Commission in charting a pathway to free and fair elections early next year.

“We hope those elections will happen in an atmosphere of peace and security, and we hope they will lead to a successful democratic government that will represent the aspirations and dreams of the Bangladeshi people,” she said.

Jacobson led a three-member delegation from the US Embassy to the meeting.

Two other delegation members are David Moo (political chief at the embassy) and Firoze Ahmed (political specialist).

Read More

NBR suspends assistant tax commissioner over bribery allegation

Reform commissions voice alarm over 'govt inaction'

Health officials report 552 fresh cases of dengue inflection overnight

Ex-state minister Murad faces arrest over defamatory remarks on Zia family

TI Chairperson François Valérian due in Dhaka Tuesday

Commerce adviser recommends easing trade regulations

Latest News

NBR suspends assistant tax commissioner over bribery allegation

MCCI, Policy Exchange Bangladesh hold Investment Climate Roundtable

Hamas rejects reported plan for US takeover of Gaza

Expert care for your Toyota — every time

Bangladesh receives 2.42b remittances August

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x