Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires meets with CEC Nasir

It was the first CEC–US Embassy meeting since last year’s August 5 changeover

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 03:47 PM

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin.

The meeting began at 2:20pm on Monday at the CEC’s office in the Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital.

Notably, the meeting was originally scheduled for 2pm last Thursday, but it was canceled due to security concerns amid the student movement in Agargaon.

This was the first meeting between the US Embassy and the CEC since the political changeover on August 5 last year.

Topics:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)US Embassy in Bangladesh
Read More

Next election to be most risky, CEC tells officials

US Embassy cancels meeting with CEC

CEC to meet US Embassy officials Thursday

CEC warns against polls violence, vows strict election oversight

CEC launches EC’s YouTube channel to fight disinformation

CEC to visit Canada to observe expat voter activities

Latest News

Nine former ministers among 24 appear virtually before court

Rizwana: Govt to ensure rapid compensation for human-elephant conflict victims

DMCH director: Nur’s condition improves, shifted to cabin

21-member committee formed to investigate Chittagong University clash

BNP marks 47 years with a legacy of sacrifice, pride, nationalism

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x