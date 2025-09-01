US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires meets with CEC Nasir

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin.

The meeting began at 2:20pm on Monday at the CEC’s office in the Election Commission building at Agargaon in the capital.

Notably, the meeting was originally scheduled for 2pm last Thursday, but it was canceled due to security concerns amid the student movement in Agargaon.

This was the first meeting between the US Embassy and the CEC since the political changeover on August 5 last year.