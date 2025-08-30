Bangladesh, Mexico celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties

Bangladesh and Mexico have celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with a diplomatic reception and a photo exhibition titled "Breaking the Silence" at the historic Museum of Muralism in Mexico City.

The event, held on Thursday hosted by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Mexico, was attended by Director General of the Mexican Foreign Ministry Fernando González Saiffe, Director General of Education, Policy and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education Graciela Báez Ricárdez, and Director of the Museum of Muralism Gloria Falcon, according to a message received here today.

Ambassadors and diplomats from Australia, the United States, Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Cuba, Portugal, Honduras, Costa Rica, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Indonesia and several other countries, along with government officials, academics, members of a visiting Bangladesh National Defence College delegation and the Bangladeshi community in Mexico, also joined the celebration.

In his remarks, Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey reflected on the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and Mexico.

He said the bilateral ties, built on cultural and societal affinities, have expanded with purpose over the past five decades in areas such as trade, education and culture.

He underscored both countries' shared commitment to championing the global South, advancing climate action and addressing development challenges.

The envoy also highlighted future opportunities for collaboration in defense, agriculture, air services, renewable energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and disaster management.

Fernando González Saiffe emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections in strengthening bilateral ties.

Praising the photo exhibition for deepening cultural understanding, he expressed hope that a reciprocal exhibition of Mexican art would be held in Bangladesh soon.

Graciela Baez Ricardez underlined the similarities between the two countries and the vital role of education and culture in promoting inclusive development.

She commended the exhibition for highlighting Bangladesh's cultural heritage before a Mexican audience.

Noted photographer Dr Shahidul Alam, whose works were displayed at the exhibition, said Mexican audiences, from renowned artists to ordinary citizens, have warmly embraced his work, reflecting the vibrancy and openness of Mexican culture.

He recalled the visits of Mexican artists Pedro Meyer and Graciela Iturbide to Bangladesh, noting the rich history of artistic exchanges between the two nations.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until December 2025.