Friday, August 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BSF DG: Illegally entering Bangladeshis handed over to BGB respectfully

Over 2,400 identity verification cases of Bangladeshi nationals are pending at the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi, says BSF DG

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary and BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui attend a joint press briefing after the four-day DG-level talks. Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 12:01 AM

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Thursday said all Bangladesh nationals who were found illegally entering India without any criminal intent are handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) respectfully.

Responding to a question at a joint media briefing after the four-day BGB-BSF DG-level talks, he said they have handed over around 550 Bangladeshi nationals to the BGB.

“In cases when BGB could not verify the credentials, they were handed over to Indian agencies for deportation through established mechanisms,” said the BSF DG.

More than 2,400 cases of verification of Bangladeshi nationals’ identities are pending with the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi, Daljit Singh said.

“Some of them have been pending for more than 5 years. We have also requested the BGB to take up the case with the concerned authorities to expedite the confirmation so that they are united with their families,” he said.

If there are any instances of border violation by Indian nationals or Bangladeshi nationals, a well-established mechanism exists between both countries for deporting or handing over the nationals to each other, Daljit Singh said, adding that both forces also follow this mechanism to resolve the issues.

BGB DG Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, who led the Bangladesh delegation, said they have limited themselves to the agenda points - mostly related to the bordering areas and the agenda points received from different ministries.

“However, whether agenda points are related to the border or not, or to the river sharing, water sharing, or no border killing or whether the fencing should be there or not at the border, all these eventually, if resolved on the ground, they will immensely contribute in improving the relationship with the two countries,” said the BGB DG while responding to a question.

He said they are trying to work things out and have a better and secure border for both sides so that eventually no tension arises at the border. “We expect that we can do that on the ground,” he added.

Topics:

Border Security Force (BSF)BGB-BSFBangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
Read More

Bangladesh-India to curb border killings

56th BGB-BSF DG-Level Border Conference begins in Dhaka

Indian delegation in Dhaka for BGB-BSF DG-level border conference

BSF returns Bangladeshi farmer after BGB flag meeting in Meherpur

39 Bangladeshi citizens return home after serving jail terms in India

'15,851 cops, 4,469 BGB men recruited last year'

Latest News

Expatriates sent $2.08b in remittances in 27 days of August

Forex reserves stand at $31.18b

El Turkito: Serving deshi-style tacos and doner wraps

Working group formed to address engineers' demands

CPB expresses concern over mob violence against Liberation War

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x