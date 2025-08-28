ISPR: Army chief returns home after China visit

Chief of Army Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned to the country on Wednesday night following his official visit to China.

During the visit, the army chief held courtesy meetings with senior Chinese military and civilian officials, including General Chen Hui, political commissar of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force, and discussed a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, according to a press release of the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Thursday.

On Friday, upon his arrival at the PLA Headquarters, the army chief was given a guard of honour, said the release.

Later, he met General Chen Hui, with whom he discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries, people-to-people connectivity, assistance in the repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, and Chinese support for the development of Bangladesh’s defence industry.

On Saturday, the army chief met Chen Defang, president of China’s Norinco Group. Their discussions focused on issues relevant to the Bangladesh Army, including the upgrading and maintenance of various types of Norinco military equipment currently in use by the army, added the release.

The army chief also visited the Beijing campus of the PLA’s Academy of Armoured Forces, where he inspected training facilities and research laboratories for the production of military equipment. Notably, Bangladeshi officers receive technical training at this internationally recognized institution.

During the visit, General Waker also toured several defence-related factories and research centres in Beijing and Xiang, including facilities of the Norinco Group, China Aerospace Long-March International Co Ltd and the Aisheng UAV Factory, which manufacture advanced weapons and ammunition.

Notably, the army chief left for China on August 20 on an official visit.