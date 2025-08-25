Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Washington hails Bangladesh's role in sheltering Rohingyas

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Tommy Pigott said this in a press statement on Sunday

Image shows US Bangladesh flag. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 12:46 PM

The United States has praised Bangladesh for sheltering forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar. 

Washington also expressed gratitude to other countries in the region that continue to provide refuge to those fleeing Myanmar.

In a press statement issued on Sunday local time, the US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas Tommy Pigott made the comments.

"The United States expresses its support for the people of Burma (Myanmar), including Rohingya and other ethnic groups who have been subjected to violence and displacement," said the statement read. 

"We commend the Government of Bangladesh for continuing to provide shelter to displaced Rohingya, as well as to other countries in the region for hosting refugees from Burma," read the statement.

On Monday marks eight years since the mass exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar, with more than one million forcibly displaced people refugees still stranded in Bangladesh's overcrowded camps. 

Repeated attempts at repatriation since 2017 have failed and the Arakan Army's (AA) growing control in Rakhine has added new complexities for Bangladesh. 

Topics:

RohingyaMynamarUnited States (US)
Read More

Rohingya crisis enters 8th year with no repatriation in sight

CA Yunus joins 'Stakeholders’ Dialogue' on Rohingya crisis in Cox’s Bazar

Shafiqul Alam: Fixing 20% US tariff is a major achievement

Stakeholders' dialogue on Rohingya crisis begins on Sunday in Cox's Bazar

Unicef warns of child survival crisis in Rohingya camps amid funding collapse

Govt intensifies efforts to bring back Rohingya issue to global forums

Latest News

Bagerhat leaders demand EC restore four constituencies

Home Adviser: GMP commissioner will be served show cause notice

Nahid: NCP will not participate in polls without reforms

Worker dies falling off high-rise in Dhaka

Three killed in truck-easybike collision in Khulna

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x