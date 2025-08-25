Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Malaysian minister denies work pass claim for 10,000 Bangladeshi students

Earlier, Haim Hilman claimed in a TikTok video that 10,000 Bangladeshi students would be given job opportunities in Malaysia

File image of Malaysian Higher Education Minister Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 01:06 PM

A claim that 10,000 Bangladeshi students in Malaysia will be given a "graduate pass" to enable them to work in the country is untrue and baseless, said Malaysian Higher Education Minister Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He clarified that during the recent visit of Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, no agreement was signed that bound Malaysia to accept 10,000 Bangladeshi students to work in the country, reports The Star.

Zambry also advised Kedah industry and investment, higher education, science, technology, and innovation committee chairman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah, a Malaysian politician and academic, to be more cautious when making statements on any issue, including matters related to higher education.

"Based solely on a newspaper report in Bangladesh, he has made the allegation that I have agreed to consider providing ‘graduate passes’ to 10,000 Bangladeshi students in Malaysia to enable them to work here. The allegation is completely untrue and inaccurate,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that Haim Hilman’s claim, suggesting that the public was worried because Malaysia had agreed to the matter, was very irresponsible.

"As someone with an academic background, he should have made statements based on true, accurate and authentic facts, not speculation or spreading information carelessly. Academic principles demand information that has integrity, accuracy and truth,” said Zambry.

He further stressed that Haim Hilman should not arbitrarily create perceptions by presenting inaccurate information and misleading people.

"The culture of producing 'content' to be made viral on social media with incorrect facts must be stopped immediately," he said.

Earlier, Haim Hilman, through a two-minute and 19-second video uploaded on his TikTok account, had claimed that 10,000 Bangladeshi students would be given job opportunities in Malaysia. 

Topics:

Bangladesh-Malaysia relations
Read More

Yunus: Bangladesh seeks Malaysia's role to address Rohingya crisis

‘Friend of Malaysia’ Yunus’ visit revives migration, investment hopes

Shafiqul: BD workers to enjoy similar social benefits, protection like Malaysians

Prof Yunus returns home from Malaysia

CA urges Malaysian conglomerates to invest in Bangladesh’s potential sectors

CA Yunus: Wealth concentration creates discrimination, injustice

Latest News

Bagerhat leaders demand EC restore four constituencies

Home Adviser: GMP commissioner will be served show cause notice

Nahid: NCP will not participate in polls without reforms

Worker dies falling off high-rise in Dhaka

Three killed in truck-easybike collision in Khulna

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x