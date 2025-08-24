Shipping adviser visits BSC’s ships under construction in China

Shipping and Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain has visited the Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co Ltd shipyard in China to observe the progress of the ships being constructed there as part of the fleet expansion program of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) under the Ministry of Shipping.

He visited the shipyard in China on Friday, a handout said on Sunday.

With its own financing, the BSC is implementing a project to procure two modern bulk carriers with a capacity of 55,000 to 66,000 deadweight (DWT).

The government recently approved the project based on the recommendations of the Advisory Council Committee on procurement. During the shipyard visit, the adviser closely monitored the progress of the construction work of the ships, technical standards, main equipment and application of environment-friendly technology.

In addition, he exchanged views with engineers and experts and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the shipbuilding work.

After the visit, Dr Sakhawat Hussain said the addition of these modern technology-based bulk carriers will strengthen Bangladesh's fleet.

The country's capacity in international trade will increase and import-export activities will become easier, he said.

While visiting the ships under construction, BSC Managing Director Commodore Mahmudul Malek said the BSC's fleet expansion project is being implemented with the guidance of the government and the overall cooperation of the Ministry of Shipping.

By including new ships, the country's foreign trade transport capacity will increase, foreign exchange will be saved and the shipping sector will gain a more solid foundation.