Pakistan Deputy PM meets Khaleda Zia

Earlier, Ishaq Dar arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for a two-day visit

Ishaq Dar exchanged greetings with Khaleda Zia. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is currently on an official trip to Bangladesh, has visited BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at her residence.

He went to the chairperson’s Gulshan residence around 7pm on Sunday, reports Bangla Tribune.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the party’s media cell, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain were present during the meeting along with the visiting Pakistani delegation.

After the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul may speak to the waiting journalists.

Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Bangladesh-Pakistan
Pakistan deputy prime minister calls on CA

Pakistan FM claims 1971 issues resolved twice, Dhaka rejects

Pakistan deputy PM visits ailing Jamaat ameer

Touhid: Bangladesh, Pakistan vow to boost multidimensional, historical relations

Bangladesh signs one bilateral deal, 5 MoUs with Pakistan

1971 unresolved disputes settled twice, claims Pakistan FM

x
x