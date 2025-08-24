Pakistan Deputy PM meets Khaleda Zia

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is currently on an official trip to Bangladesh, has visited BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at her residence.

He went to the chairperson’s Gulshan residence around 7pm on Sunday, reports Bangla Tribune.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the party’s media cell, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain were present during the meeting along with the visiting Pakistani delegation.

After the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul may speak to the waiting journalists.