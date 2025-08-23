Fakhrul meets Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had a meeting with Pakistan’s visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday evening.

The meeting was held at 6:30pm at the Pakistan High Commission on Gulshan Avenue, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Fakhrul was accompanied by a delegation from the BNP, including Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Selima Rahman, Vice Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid.

During the around 55-minute meeting, Sayrul said that issues relating to bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed.

BNP, however, did not issue any official statement or brief the media after the meeting.

Before meeting with the BNP delegation, Ishaq Dar also met leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Ishaq Dar is also scheduled to meet former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence, 'Feroza', on Sunday at 7:30pm, Sayrul said.

The Pakistani deputy PM arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon on a two-day visit.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam welcomed Ishaq Dar at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.