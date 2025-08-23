Saturday, August 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pakistani FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Dhaka

  • This is first Pakistani foreign minister visit to Bangladesh in thirteen years
  • Visit considered important milestone for Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations
File image of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 03:24 PM

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Dhaka, shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a special flight. He was welcomed by Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam.

Earlier in the morning, he departed for Dhaka on a special flight for his two-day visit. This is the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Bangladesh in nearly 13 years.

A statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this visit is an important milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.

On the first day of the visit, the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has arranged a reception.

During the event, Ishaq Dar will also hold separate meetings with several Bangladeshi academics, politicians, and members of civil society.

On the second day, Sunday, his main meeting will be with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Tauhid Hossain.

The discussions will begin with a one-on-one meeting and later continue at the delegation level.

After the talks, it is expected that five to six agreements and memorandums of understanding may be signed between the two countries.

The discussions will focus on business, investment, connectivity, easing people-to-people movement, and various other bilateral issues.

Bangladesh aims to advance relations based on mutual respect, understanding, and shared interests.

However, diplomats believe that progress will not be sustainable without resolving outstanding issues.

On the same day, in the afternoon, Ishaq Dar will pay a courtesy visit to Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government.

During the visit, he is also scheduled to meet BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence, as well as hold meetings with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Pakistan
