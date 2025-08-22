Friday, August 22, 2025

Pakistan FM due in Dhaka on Saturday

The visit is expected to see the signing of four to five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral ties

File image of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 10:11 PM

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will arrive on Saturday on a two-day official visit, during which Dhaka and Islamabad are expected to sign several bilateral cooperation agreements.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain will hold talks with Ishak Dar on Sunday morning at the state guest house Padma, a senior official of the foreign ministry told BSS.

The visit is expected to see the signing of four to five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of trade, culture, media, training, and travel, the official said.

Following the talks and signing of the deal, the foreign adviser will brief the media.
 
Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan is also likely to join the bilateral meeting.

Later in the evening, both Pak ministers are expected to call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Last in November 2012, the then foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar came to Dhaka.

Renewed diplomatic engagement between Dhaka and Islamabad gained momentum after last year’s political transition in Bangladesh.

The two countries have also initiated direct shipping, eased visa and trade regimes, and are preparing to launch direct flights.
 
Pakistani airline Fly Jinnah has secured approval to operate on the Dhaka–Karachi route, while Air Sial has applied for permission, officials said.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Pakistan
