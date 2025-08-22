Friday, August 22, 2025

Bangladesh embassy in Japan launches NID services for expatriates

Election Commission is working on enabling overseas Bangladeshis to vote in upcoming national elections through postal ballots, said an EC official

Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission inaugurates the service at the embassy on Friday. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 06:26 PM

The National Identity (NID) service has officially been launched at the Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo, marking a significant step towards easing access to essential services for expatriate Bangladeshis in Japan.

Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission and chief guest at the event, inaugurated the service at the embassy’s hall room on Friday.

In his remarks, Akhtar Ahmed said that many Bangladeshis living in Japan do not possess a national identity card, which has long created barriers in availing various public services in Bangladesh. “With the launch of this program, expatriate Bangladeshis in Japan can now obtain NID-related services directly from the embassy,” he said.

He also mentioned that the Election Commission is working on enabling overseas Bangladeshis to vote in upcoming national elections through postal ballots.

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali said that a long-standing demand of expatriate Bangladeshis living in Japan has been fulfilled through the launch of NID service in Japan.

The event was attended by officials from the Election Commission, members of the Bangladeshi community in Japan, and embassy staff.

JapanElection Commission (EC)Bangladeshi expatriatesNational Identity Cards (NID)
