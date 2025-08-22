UN conf to provide concrete pathways to resolution of Rohingya crisis, hopes Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has expressed the hope that the UN Conference in New York in September last week will provide concrete pathways to the resolution of the prolonged Rohingya crisis.

He said that the recent cut in financial support to the Rohingya sheltered in Bangladesh is taking its toll on the provision of essential services, including health and education.

Prof Yunus requested special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews to continue his efforts in ensuring the availability of adequate funding.

The issues were discussed when Andrews called on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on Thursday, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Friday.

Andrew lauded the leadership of the chief adviser for keeping the Rohingya issue at the forefront of the international agenda.

He recalled the successful initiative of the chief adviser to convene a UN International Conference on the Rohingyas, which will be held on September 30 at the UN headquarters in New York.

"The world is grateful to Bangladesh for its generosity to host and support the Rohingyas and to you for keeping the hope of a lasting solution alive," said Andrews.