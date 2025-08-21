Bangladeshis turning to Kunming, China for critical medical treatment

Leading hospitals in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, are increasingly attracting Bangladeshi patients seeking advanced but affordable medical treatment for critical diseases, with authorities pledging faster visas, smoother procedures and language support to ease medical tourism.

Chinese officials said urgent visas can be issued within a day under a "green channel", with many requirements already eased.

They said their hospitals provide high-quality treatment at about one-fourth the cost of Thailand, cheaper than Malaysia and only slightly higher than top Indian hospitals.

Bangladesh authorities said China offered support while the interim government explored alternatives beyond India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia for timely and cost-effective treatment.

“We are exploring how to expand services and work with travel agencies to attract more Bangladeshi patients,” Yunnan Health Commission Deputy Director Wang Jiankun told a Bangladesh media delegation during a visit to the First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University.

He said strengthening medical cooperation is part of broader ties aimed at improving healthcare access, disease control and people-to-people links.

During hospital visits, Bangladeshi journalists saw patients receiving treatment for serious conditions, including liver cirrhosis, breast cancer and heart problems.

Patients said facilities were modern, staff attentive and care affordable.

Language remains a challenge, but hospitals are recruiting Bangladeshi exchange students and Chinese medical students as volunteer interpreters.

The 23-member media delegation, led by Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, visited Kunming from August 6–9 to review medical facilities.

Wang said the province has 29,678 health institutions, including 1,319 hospitals, 122 tertiary hospitals and 472 secondary hospitals, with 3,70,000 beds in total.

Of them, he said five major hospitals – Yunnan First People’s Hospital, the First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, Yunnan Cardiovascular Hospital, Yunnan Cancer Hospital and Zhongshan Hospital – are prepared to treat Bangladeshi patients.

“These hospitals have special units for international patients, official contact channels and staff to respond quickly to queries. Our international medical pricing is fair, and Bangladeshi patients in pilot hospitals have expressed high satisfaction,” Wang said.

Lu Jiang, assistant to the president of Fuwai Yunnan Hospital, said treatment costs in Kunming are much lower than in neighbouring countries, depending on the type of examinations and equipment used.

“The quality is comparable to Thailand but about one-fourth the cost. Prices are also lower than in Malaysia,” he said.

Chinese officials responded to queries on language barriers, accommodation, travel expenses, credit card use, follow-up care, billing and repatriation of deceased patients.

Wang said they are aware of the challenges and are working to ensure a smooth treatment experience.

The delegation also visited Kunming Tongren Hospital, a leading private facility.

Vice-President Shen Ling said the hospital has sufficient doctors and medical staff, with international-standard diagnostic and laboratory tools ensuring accurate diagnoses and treatment.

She said the hospital has a strong team dedicated to treating intellectually disabled children and presented case studies of Bangladeshi patients treated for critical illnesses and disabilities.

Shen said the hospital’s new International Medical and Oncology Centre will open in 2026, offering advanced services and making it an ideal choice for Bangladeshi patients seeking high-quality care.

Two attendants of Bangladeshi patients expressed satisfaction over Tongren Hospital’s services.

Omar Faruque from Jashore, who brought his cousin Jannatul Naim for a back problem, praised doctors’ hands-on care and careful use of medicine, though he mentioned language barriers and high food costs.

Sagor Hossain from Chittagong, who brought his mother for cancer treatment, said he was pleased with the services but stressed the urgent need for English-language documentation, as Bangladeshi doctors cannot read Chinese.

Hospital authorities said they offer overseas patients full support, including halal meals, prayer facilities, interpreters and detailed treatment information.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of China–Bangladesh diplomatic relations and the year of people-to-people exchanges.

“Healthcare cooperation has become a key achievement. The first Bangladeshi patients travelled in March and about 600 have since received treatment. We expect 4,000–5,000 by year-end,” he said.

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Azad Majumder said only one direct Dhaka–Kunming flight operates at present, keeping fares high, but a Chittagong–Kunming route is being planned.

“A direct Chittagong–Kunming flight is expected by year-end, making travel easier for patients and businesspeople,” he said.

Official sources said some 8,00,000 Bangladeshi citizens travel abroad each year for medical treatment, mostly to India, Thailand and Singapore, citing higher standards of care and specialised services.

According to data from the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and figures referenced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this medical tourism results in an annual outflow estimated between $2 billion and $5 billion.