Pakistan commerce minister in Dhaka on 4-day visit

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday to begin a four-day official visit, scheduled from Thursday to Saturday.

Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin and Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider received the Pakistan commerce minister upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and enhancing economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Pakistan, officials said.

During his stay, the Pakistan commerce minister will hold high-level meetings with his Bangladesh counterpart, senior government officials, and leading business representatives to explore new avenues of collaboration in trade and investment.