Dhaka urges Delhi to close banned Awami League offices on Indian soil

Bangladesh has urged India to take immediate steps to shut down political offices of the banned Bangladesh Awami League, reportedly established in New Delhi and Kolkata.

"Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders and activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said the government's attention was drawn to reports that the outlawed party has set up offices in India.

This comes against the backdrop of growing anti-Bangladesh activities undertaken by the leadership of the Bangladesh Awami League, from being based on the Indian soil, it added.

"This development also risks upholding the good-neighborly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect, and lends serious implications for the political transformation underway in Bangladesh," the statement noted.

It further warned that the issue might also trigger public sentiment in Bangladesh, which may in turn impact the ongoing efforts of the two countries in further enhancing the relationship between the two closest neighbors.

"The Government of Bangladesh, therefore, would urge the Government of India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from being in the Indian soil, including not permitting or supporting any such activities in any manner and an immediate closure of the political office(s) of the banned Bangladesh Awami League on the Indian soil," the statement added.

The ministry said many senior leaders of the banned party, absconding in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of grievous crimes committed against humanity, remain in the Indian territory.

It recalled that on July 21 this year, under the cover of an NGO, some of the senior leaders of this banned party planned to hold a public outreach at the Delhi Press Club and eventually distributed booklets among the attending members of the press.

The statement also pointed to several reports in the Indian media confirming the party's increasing overtures while operating from Indian soil.