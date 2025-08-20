Wednesday, August 20, 2025

EU, BTRC discuss cybersecurity, digital economy

EU envoy stresses safeguarding rights while fostering innovation, investment

Representational image of Bangladesh-European Union flags. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 12:42 PM

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh has held a discussion with the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) focusing on data protection, cybersecurity, and the future trajectory of the country’s digital economy.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller and BTRC Chairman Major General (retd) Md Emdad ul Bari led their respective sides during the talks, the EU delegation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The EU envoy stressed the importance of safeguarding fundamental rights while fostering innovation and creating opportunities for greater EU investment.

He also highlighted prospects in broadband expansion, 5G deployment, and last-mile connectivity, saying the EU remains committed to supporting Bangladesh’s vision of a secure, innovative, and inclusive digital future.

Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement, with the EU offering technical expertise under its Global Gateway strategy to help build a safer, more open, and better-connected digital Bangladesh.

 

Topics:

European Union (EU)Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC)
