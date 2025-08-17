NCP leaders meet Palestinian Ambassador Yousef Ramadan

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) held a meeting with Yousef Ramadan, the Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh.

The meeting took place on Sunday, at the ambassador’s residence in Baridhara, Dhaka.

The NCP delegation included the party’s Convener Nahid Islam, Senior Joint Member Secretary Nahida Sarwar Chowdhury Niva, and Joint Member Secretary Alauddin Mohammad.

At the meeting, Nahid Islam reaffirmed the commitment of the youth of Bangladesh to an independent Palestinian state.

He also expressed his determination to work towards creating opportunities for a greater number of Palestinian students in Bangladesh.