Japan reaffirms support for Matarbari deep sea port development

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi reaffirmed that Japan will support the development of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

The Japanese envoy came up with the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain on Monday.

They also discussed the ongoing cooperation and agreed on the need for closer collaboration to strengthen bilateral ties.

They also talked about the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI) Master Plan.

The meeting also touched on the labour and employment issues.