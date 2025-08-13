Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Japan reaffirms support for Matarbari deep sea port development

Officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties through deeper cooperation, the MIDI Master Plan, and labour and employment issues during their latest meeting

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi paid a courtesy call on Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain on Monday. Photo: UNB
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 06:37 PM

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi reaffirmed that Japan will support the development of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

The Japanese envoy came up with the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain on Monday.

They also discussed the ongoing cooperation and agreed on the need for closer collaboration to strengthen bilateral ties.

They also talked about the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI) Master Plan.

The meeting also touched on the labour and employment issues.

Topics:

Shakhawat Hossain KhanBangladesh-Japan bilateral relations
Read More

Prof Yunus in bilateral talks with Japanese PM

Yunus begins Tokyo tour holding meeting with Taro Aso

Touhid urges Georgia to enroll more Bangladeshi students

Japan to provide $225m loan as budget support to Bangladesh

PM Hasina calls Japan a time-tested friend of Bangladesh

PM Hasina calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level

Latest News

CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Educationist Jatin Sarkar passes away

Myanmar air strike on stranded convoy kills 8

Khulna farmers reluctant to sell paddy to govt warehouses amid cumbersome conditions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x