Prof Yunus urges Malaysia to keep doors open for Bangladeshi workers

Expressing the hope to boost financial and investment ties between Bangladesh and Malaysia, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday urged Malaysia to keep its door open for Bangladeshi workers.

In response, during a joint press meet after the official talks and signing of five MoUs and exchanging three notes, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said they consider Bangladesh an important partner as its workers are playing a key role in working together and contributing to the development of the two nations.

“We wanted to thank Malaysia for hosting so many of our people and we hope this door will remain open and become wider so that we can host many other young people to come and work in Malaysia and learn a lot,” Prof Yunus said.

He said Bangladeshi workers who come to Malaysia learn many things and when they go back home start their own businesses and launch their own economic activities. “So, we are very grateful to Malaysia for doing that.”

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh and Malaysia are getting closer and closer for many other reasons, particularly because many Bangladeshi workers are working here.

He said the workers send their income back to Bangladesh, which provides sustainability for their lives and their families, helping them send their children to school and get a good education.

“It's not workers coming from outside – let them work. It's not like that. They're very happy to work here, the chief adviser said.

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh is open for business and there is tremendous opportunity for Malaysian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh.

“We are looking for investment from Malaysia and that's what we've been discussing. We have our own human resources that we can offer and also technology that we can offer in Bangladesh,” he said.

Prof Yunus also said Malaysia can invest in Bangladesh and manufacture products to sell to the rest of the world.

“So, this is one we're hoping will get a close relationship in financial and investment issues in Bangladesh. Widening up our opportunities so that we build an economy that will be sustainable and which will be a high-growth economy. We are waiting for that,” he said.

Prof Yunus said they went through a list of all the ideas and issues they want to work on together with Malaysia, both culturally and multilaterally. “So, we're very happy. We want to thank the people of Malaysia for the support they have provided to us in Bangladesh.”

Prof Yunus said his interim government restored order and the economy in Bangladesh. “We restored institutions to function within just about a year. So, now we are ready for elections.”

He said his government will hold the national election in the middle of February next year to elect a new government and ensure the normal running of the country. “So, there we need lots of support and we are looking forward to Malaysia's support always -- we bank on them.”

Earlier, speaking at the press conference, Anwar Ibrahim praised Prof Yunus for making remarkable progress in ensuring peace and security in the country.

“He [Yunus] is now continuing the collaboration to enhance relations in investment, trade, culture and education with Malaysia,” Anwar said.

“We have placed Bangladesh as an important partner because your workers have been instrumental too in working together and contributing to your development,” added Anwar Ibrahim.

He said they have continued energy cooperation with PETRONAS and with Axiata in the telecommunications sector. “Now, we want to strengthen this into Halal, STEM, research and semiconductors.”

The Malaysian prime minister said their home affairs minister along with the human resources minister have agreed on a Multiple Entry Visa facility, mainly to assist workers so they can meet their families and feel secure in their jobs.

“You (CA) have made some proposals and were given priority, particularly to assist the stranded workers,” he said.

Anwar recalled that his delegation stopped over in Dhaka in October last year to show his country’s commitment to ensure that Bangladesh, a great country with enormous potential and a great friend of Malaysia, can secure peace and promote progress and development for their people.

Anwar said Prof Yunus is known in Malaysia for his indefatigable work to secure a place for the underprivileged and the poor, including microcredit and also education at the Albukhary International University in Kedah.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam are, among others, accompanying the Chief Adviser.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Administrator Md Hafizur Rahman and Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) President Shabbir A Khan were also present.