Bangladesh, Malaysia sign 5 MoUs, exchange 3 notes on energy, defence and more

Bangladesh and Malaysia on Tuesday signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and exchanged three notes in diverse areas to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing of the MoUs and exchange of notes in Malaysia's administrative capital, Putrajaya.

The first note was exchanged on cooperation in the field of higher education.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan and Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain exchanged notes on behalf of their respective sides.

The second note was exchanged on training for diplomats.

The first MoU between the government of Malaysia and the government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh was signed on defence cooperation.

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin and Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain signed the MoU.

The second MoU between the government of Malaysia and the government of Bangladesh is about cooperation in the Field of Cooperation in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Supply, LNG Infrastructure, Petroleum Products and their Infrastructure.

Malaysian Acting Economic Minister Amir Hamzah bin Azizan and Bangladesh’s Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan signed the MoU.

The third note is on cooperation in the field of the halal ecosystem.

Deputy Minister in Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department Senator Dr Zulkifli bin Hasan and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud bin Harun the note.

The third MoU is for cooperation between the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

Institute of Strategic & International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia Chairman Datuk Professor Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah and Bangladesh High Commissioner in Malaysia Md Shameem Ahsan signed the MoU.

The fourth MoU is on collaboration between MIMOS Services Sdn Bhd and the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BMCCI).

MIMOS Services Sdn Bhd (MSSB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohamad Fauzi Yahaya and BMCCI Shabbir Ahmed Khan signed the MoU.

The fifth MoU is signed between the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

NCCIM president N Gobalakrishnan and FBCCI administrator Md. Hafizur Rahman signed the MoU.