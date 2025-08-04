Touhid: India has not responded positively regarding Hasina’s return

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said that Bangladesh has sent a letter to India seeking the return of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to face trial, but there has been no positive response from the Indian side in this regard.

He made the statement in response to a question from journalists at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Monday evening.

When asked about efforts to bring Hasina back, Touhid said: “There is no new information on this. Bangladesh has sought Sheikh Hasina’s return from India to face trial. No positive response has come from India. Bangladesh is waiting.

"In the meantime, the trial process against Sheikh Hasina has started. Whether someone comes or not, the trial does not remain stalled for that.”

In response to a question about whether international agencies will be engaged to assist in bringing Hasina back, the adviser said: “If the government deems it necessary, it may seek cooperation. But at this moment, I do not see any need.”

India’s ‘push-ins’

Regarding Bangladesh’s policy on India’s “push-ins” of people across the border, Touhid said: “There is no policy on push-ins. If a Bangladeshi resides in India illegally, they can detain the person. They will inform us, Bangladesh will verify the citizenship and take the individual back. Push-ins are a deviation from this established process, and we have raised objections to it.”

The adviser said: “We have told India that we have repatriated individuals after verifying the list of names provided by them. Therefore, the return should follow that same procedure. Still, India is carrying out push-ins, which is unfortunate. We are protesting this issue.”

When asked what Bangladesh can do now, Touhid said: “One thing is undeniable — we are obviously not going to war over this. That leaves the only method: diplomatic discussion. That is what we are pursuing. Although we have not yet seen success, we hope that success will come eventually.”