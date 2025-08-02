Adviser: Deal information to be made public with US’ consent

Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin has stated that the information regarding the trade agreement, following negotiations with the United States, will be released after the agreement is signed, subject to the consent of the United States.

“So, due to our rights to information (Right to Information Act- RTI), and based on the US’ consent, we will definitely disclose the agreement,” he said, adding that there will be a joint statement once the deal is signed.

The commerce adviser said it was somewhat unfortunate that the issue of the agreement was leaked. “You have seen, too. There is nothing against the country’s interest actually.”

He made the comments during a conversation with Golam Mortoza, Minister (Press) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, who shared them from his verified Facebook page for the media.

The commerce adviser said they have come out of those issues, which might go indirectly against the country’s interest, and mainly, those involved the private sector.

He said there is no alternative to increasing Bangladesh’s capacity if they want to implement the trade agreement. “At the same time, there is no room for complacency about this.”

“Its success or failure will depend on our capacity and competitiveness. To get fruits from this, we need to boost our capacity and competitiveness. I have heard that there is no room for complacency. I 100% agree on this. Under no circumstances, we have any room for complacency,” he added.

Asked about the purchase of 25 Boeing aircraft from the United States, Bashir said the United States did not raise the issue at all in the trade talks. “This issue is one-sided. Boeing made 12 aircraft last year. So, according to this agreement, they may be able to deliver the first aircraft in 2037.”

The United States was interested in agricultural products. Bangladesh imports food products worth $15 to 20 billion and the US is also a large producer of agricultural products.

Bangladesh has mainly talked about reducing the trade deficit on the basis of energy and agricultural products, products that Bangladesh already has to import.

The commerce adviser said the trade deficit with Bangladesh is about $6 billion. Bangladesh can try to reduce the trade deficit of $2 billion by increasing the import of cotton, soybean, corn and wheat products.

He said this approach will help Bangladesh significantly reduce the trade deficit. “Boeing aircraft are not a very important issue,” Bashir said, adding that “You don’t buy it every day, but you buy soybeans every day.”

The adviser laid emphasis on boosting the operational capacity of the aircraft and the interim government is trying to do that.

Bangladesh’s national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has the potential to transport an additional 10 million passengers, he said, adding that considering that, 25 aircraft are not much.

The commerce adviser dismissed the speculations of any secret deal with the United States in exchange for the reciprocal tariff reduction on Bangladeshi exports from 35 percent to 20 percent, saying all discussions prioritised the national interests.

“There is no room to ignore our own interests. Whatever we did, we did by prioritising our country—just as the US prioritises its national security," the Adviser said.

He also noted that a Bangladeshi business delegation is currently in the US, and "they will not do anything that goes against their own interests."