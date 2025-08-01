BSF hands over 17 Bangladeshi nationals

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India handed over 17 Bangladeshi nationals to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday morning.

The flag meeting, which started at 11:30am, was conducted at the Company Commander level between the Chuadanga Battalion (6 BGB) and 161 BSF Battalion at the zero line near Main Pillar 105.

Subedar Shri Tapas Kumar, company commander of Mujibnagar BGB camp, led the BGB side, while Inspector Shri Dharmendradah represented the BSF from the Hnadaypur BSF camp.

The 17 individuals — comprising 8 men, 5 women, and 4 children — had reportedly crossed into India illegally through various border points over an unspecified period.

Preliminary questioning revealed that all had entered India without proper documentation.

Following coordination between the two border forces, the individuals were formally repatriated in accordance with established procedures.