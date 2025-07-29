Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Hong Kong-based Handa to invest $250m in Bangladesh, create 25,000 jobs

Handa Industries Co Ltd has decided to set up three factories in Bangladesh-two garment processing and one knitting and dyeing unit

Hong Kong-based textile and apparel chain, Handa Industries Ltd Chairman Han Chun met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State guest House Jamuna. Photo: BSS
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 10:39 PM

Handa Industries Co Ltd, a Hong Kong-based textile and apparel chain, has announced it will invest US$ 250 million in Bangladesh.

Handa Industries Co Ltd Chairman Han Chun announced the plan when he met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

Handa had initially planned to invest US$ 150 million in Bangladesh's textile sector and signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangladesh authorities during the Bangladesh Investment Summit in April 2025.

Following further assessments and with strong support from Bangladesh authorities, Handa has since increased its investment plan to approximately US$ 250 million.

The company has now decided to set up three factories in Bangladesh-two garment processing and one knitting and dyeing unit-which are expected to create 25,000 jobs.

"We decided to increase our investment as we got confidence after talks with the officials of the government agencies including BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority), BEZA (Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority) and BEPZA (Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority)" said Han Chun.

"We would like to bring the latest technologies to Bangladesh's garment and textiles industries through our projects," he said.

BIDA, BEZA and BEPZA officials said this is one of largest single Chinese investments in Bangladesh's textile sector.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus welcomed the investment plan of Handa Industries Ltd. 

"You take the leadership in Chinese investment in Bangladesh's textile sector and encourage other Chinese investors to come here," he said.

He also urged Handa Industries Ltd to train up Bangladeshi designers to enable them to learn the taste of buyers.

Han Chun presented the chief adviser a design of their factory that they are going to set up in the Mirsharai economic zone.

"It looks like a beautiful painting to me," said the chief adviser, hailing the design.

The land lease agreement for the garment factory in Mirsharai will be signed on Wednesday with an investment value of US$ 80 million in phase-1.

The finalization of land and other facilities for phase-2 is under process now and is expected to be finished by the end of 2025. 

Muhammad Yunus
