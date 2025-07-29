Hajj packages likely in August amid pressure to meet Saudi deadlines

The Religious Affairs Ministry has begun preparations for the 2026 Hajj, as the Saudi government has set a strict timeline for all participating countries including Bangladesh to complete the entire process well in advance.

Under the new roadmap, missing any deadlines including registration, payment, or signing of service agreements could risk pilgrims' chances of performing Hajj, according to the ministry officials.

Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik said: “Hajj is a bilateral arrangement between two countries and this time we must start earlier. We've already met with Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) and we are working in phases to finalise the package.”

“We're still waiting on service provider costs and airfare. Once we have those, we’ll hold an executive committee meeting to finalize and announce the package — hopefully by August.”

Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 127,198 pilgrims for Bangladesh for 2026, similar to previous years, through its Nusuk Massar platform.

Hajj is expected to begin in the last week of May 2026, subject to moon sighting.

However, this time, the final registration must be completed by October 12, and the full amount must be deposited by then.

The government will need to transfer the service package fees to Saudi Arabia by December 21, followed by signing final agreements with Saudi service providers by January 4, and the housing and transportation payments must be completed by January 20.

The Bangladesh-Saudi bilateral Hajj agreement is scheduled to be signed on November 9.

Officials said completing such a comprehensive process so early poses a major challenge.

In 2024, the primary registration for Hajj started in September, and the package was declared at the end of October whereas this year’s preparations are beginning in July.

The primary registration for 2026 Hajj began on Monday.

Prospective pilgrims must deposit Tk4 lakh to secure their preliminary registration.

Many Hajj agency owners have expressed concern saying that the initial deposit is too high and may discourage many potential pilgrims, especially given that the final package has not yet been announced.

Officials at the Ministry of Religious Affairs said they are currently waiting for cost details from the Saudi side and the finalization of airfare by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

In 2024, under government arrangements, Package-1 cost Tk4,78,242, while Package-2, a special package with additional amenities, cost Tk5,75,680.

The minimum cost set for private Hajj agencies was Tk4,83,156.

This year, the ministry is working on offering two government packages again, aiming to reduce the cost of Package-1 and bring airfare below Tk1.5 lakh, down from the previous Tk1,67,820.

Agencies will base their own packages on the government-declared costs.

Package-2 is expected to offer enhanced services, including accommodations within 500 to 700 metres of the Haram in Makkah, with costs projected to be around Tk7 to Tk7.5 lakh.

The religious affairs secretary also said the ministry is working to reduce costs both from the Bangladesh and Saudi sides. "Our goal is to make Hajj more affordable so that more people can go," he said.

Responding to questions about the proposed special package, he said: “Some pilgrims want to stay closer to the Haram and are willing to pay more. We’re considering a package with accommodation within 500 to 700 metres. We’ll decide after consulting with the adviser.”

“Our Hajj mission in Saudi Arabia is negotiating with their authorities. We are also discussing airfare with Biman. Once we receive all cost components, we’ll finalize the package,” he added.

Joint Secretary of the Hajj Division Md Manjurul Islam said: “We’ve started working on next year’s Hajj, but the timeline set by Saudi Arabia is a major challenge. Everything needs to be completed six months earlier than usual.”

He added: “Many pilgrims usually wait until two or three months before Hajj to make preparations. This new schedule will require a major shift in mindset.”

HAAB Secretary General Farid Ahmed Mozumder said due to the Saudi roadmap this year’s package must be declared earlier than usual.

He criticized the decision to collect Tk4 lakh upfront for primary registration.

“Most people are not ready to pay such a large amount so early. We proposed collecting Tk2 to Tk2.5 lakh initially, which would be more realistic,” he said.

He also expressed concerns over Saudi Arabia’s plan to centralize Qurbani and meal arrangements, saying it might not suit Bangladeshi pilgrims’ preferences and budgets.

“Some pay 500 riyals for Qurbani, others 1,500. A single standard package won’t work. As for meals, Saudi-provided food has not been satisfactory in the past. If they take over food responsibilities for a full month, there’s a risk of health issues,” he said.

He urged the government to address these concerns through discussions with Saudi counterparts.

Registration can be done through the e-Hajj system at www.hajj.gov.bd, via the “Labbayk” app, Union Digital Centres, Islamic Foundation offices, Baitul Mukarram office, or Ashkona Hajj office.