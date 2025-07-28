Terrorism has no place in Bangladesh, Yunus tells US envoy

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, declaring that Bangladesh will not allow any terrorist group to operate within its borders.

Yunus made the statement during a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at the State Guest House Jamuna in the afternoon.

“Combating terrorism is our top priority. We have zero tolerance for terrorism in Bangladesh. We will exert every effort to eliminate terrorists from our soil,” the chief adviser said.

During the 40-minute meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, including the ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the United States.

Jacobson reiterated her government’s support for Bangladesh’s reform efforts and its democratic transition, which is expected to culminate in national elections early next year.

The chief adviser also shared updates on the work of the National Consensus Commission, which is striving to bring political parties together around key reforms.

“I believe the commission is doing an excellent job. The members, led by Prof Ali Riaz, are working diligently,” he added.