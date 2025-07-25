Bangladesh, US armies launch 6-day joint exercise Tiger Lightning in Sylhet

The Bangladesh Army and the United States Army Pacific Command started the six-day joint military exercise Tiger Lightning (TL) 2025 on Friday.

The opening ceremony of the joint military exercise took place at the Para Commando Brigade, Jalalabad Cantonment in Sylhet, Inter-Services Press Relations said in a press release.

The event was graced by Major General Ascot A Winter, deputy commanding general of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), as the chief guest.

This exercise is being jointly supervised by the Para Commando Brigade of the Bangladesh Army and the Nevada National Guard under the United States Army Pacific Command.

The six-day exercise will continue until July 30.

The ISPR statement says: "Bangladesh and the United States maintain mutual cooperation in regional and global security, counter-terrorism, disaster management, and humanitarian assistance. Bangladesh remains committed to confronting natural disasters and global threats and continues to work collaboratively with the United States and other partners.

"As part of this ongoing cooperation, Tiger Lightning 2025 is being conducted with the aim of enhancing mutual collaboration, improving joint operational capabilities, and strengthening preparedness. A total of 66 personnel from the Nevada National Guard of the United States and 100 personnel from the Bangladesh Army's Para Commando Brigade are participating in the exercise."

Senior officials from the Bangladesh Army, including the director of the Army Air Defence Directorate, the director of the Military Training Directorate, and the commander of the Para Commando Brigade, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The exercise is expected to significantly enhance the professional skills of participating troops and further strengthen the existing relationship between the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army.