19 irregular Bangladeshis repatriated from Tunisia

Most of the returnees had entered Tunisia with hopes of reaching Europe by sea using irregular routes

19 Bangladeshi migrants repatriated from Tunisia arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, where they were received by government and IOM officials following their voluntary return on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 10:05 PM

A total of 19 irregular Bangladeshi migrants were repatriated from Tunisia and arrived in Dhaka on Thursday with the support of the Bangladesh Government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“The returnees, who had been staying in Tunisia without valid documentation, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:40am by Emirates flight EK-582,” said a foreign ministry press release.

The voluntary repatriation was facilitated by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and IOM.

“Most of the repatriated individuals had reportedly entered Tunisia with the hope of reaching Europe by sea through irregular means, often under the influence and assistance of human traffickers,” said the release. 

“Many of them were subjected to abduction and abuse during their time in Tunisia,” it added. 

Upon arrival in Dhaka, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant government agencies, and IOM received the returnees at the airport. 

Authorities urged the returnees to share their firsthand experiences with others in their communities to raise awareness about the dangers and inhumane pain of illegal migration routes.

Each returnee received Tk6,000 cash support, food items, medical assistance and temporary accommodation provided by IOM.

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe return of other Bangladeshi nationals currently detained in various detention centres in Tunisia,” said the foreign ministry.

